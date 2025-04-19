'Lady don' Zikra arrested in Seelampur murder case: Revenge for 2024 spat? What transpired

The Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old woman, Zikra Khan, who calls herself “Lady Don”, in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Delhi’s Seelampur. Security personnel in Seelampur as locals protest against the murder of a 17-year-old boy in New Delhi, India, on Friday, April 18, 2025.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The victim, Kunal, was killed around 6pm on Thursday, just a few metres from his house.

Police said Kunal was killed in a revenge attack, alluding to an earlier altercation between an associate of his and one of the suspects. During interrogation, Zikra confessed to being involved in the murder, according to the police.

The incident led to late-night protests by the teenager’s family and neighbours, prompting the deployment of security forces and drawing in the national capital's top political leaders.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has assured the family of the victim of justice. “I have talked to the Commissioner of Police. The police are making all efforts, and I hope the accused will be arrested soon,” she said.

How the incident unfolded

According to the police, the origin of the spat was a months-old altercation which dated back to November 2024, wherein Kunal's alleged murderer was assaulted by a man. Kunal, police said, was present during the incident.

On Thursday evening, the accused spotted Kunal around 50m from his home in the market and waylaid him. Two teens repeatedly stabbed Kunal, and the incident was caught on CCTV.

“My husband ran towards the street where Kunal was being stabbed, but by the time he reached, the attackers were fleeing. He [her husband] saw four-five boys and a woman running,” Kunal's mother Parveen Devi, 45, said.

Kunal was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he died in front of his parents.

“He was lying there bleeding, and we were right there. But the attackers were so brutal that no one could step in,” Devi said.