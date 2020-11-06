e-paper
bihar election 2020
Lalu Prasad Yadav not getting bail before counting day, high court defers hearing to November 27

Lalu Prasad Yadav not getting bail before counting day, high court defers hearing to November 27

india Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 13:01 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

As former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav will be completing half of his jail sentence in the Dumka treasury case on November 9, the Rashtriya Janata Dal pinned its hope that the party patriarch will be coming out of the jail on November 10 — the same day the counting of votes for Bihar Assembly election 2020 will take place. Dashing the hopes, the Jharkhand high court has deferred the hearing to November 27.

