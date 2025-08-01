Himachal Pradesh: Landslide blocks Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi amid heavy rain
IMD's regional centre has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain at isolated locations in Himachal Pradesh over the next four days.
The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway was blocked in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Friday following a landslide near the Pandoh Dam, triggered by overnight heavy rainfall, ANI reported, citing Mandi SP Sakshi Verma.
A video shared by ANI shows the highway strewn with landslide debris, with a vehicle overturned at the site as police assess the situation. Efforts are underway to clear the area.
Meanwhile, the regional meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall at isolated spots in the state over the coming four days.
A total of 291 roads blocked
A total of 291 roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH-21), have been closed to traffic in Himachal Pradesh due to recent rainfall.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), quoted by PTI,171 of the blocked roads are in the severely affected Mandi district, followed by 76 in Kullu district. As of Thursday evening, 416 power distribution transformers and 219 water supply schemes have also been disrupted across the state.
Rain situation in Himachal
Light to moderate rainfall has been reported across parts of Himachal Pradesh since Wednesday evening. Dharamshala recorded the highest rainfall at 54.4 mm, followed by Murari Devi with 52.4 mm, Kothi 49.1 mm, Sundernagar 41.7 mm, Gohar 40 mm, Sarahan 34 mm, Naina Devi 28.6 mm, Mandi 26.2 mm, Pandoh 26 mm, Baggi 25.8 mm, Jubbarhatti 24.4 mm, and Slapper 24.1 mm.
Since the monsoon began on June 20 until July 31, Himachal Pradesh has incurred damages amounting to ₹1,626 crore. So far, 95 people have died and 36 are missing in rain-related incidents. Additionally, 1,472 homes have been fully or partially damaged.
Officials also reported that the state has experienced 44 flash floods, 27 cloudbursts, and 40 major landslides during this period.
Rain prediction for north India
- According to the IMD latest weather bulletin, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir on August 4 and 6; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from August 1 to 6; Punjab on August 3 and 4; Haryana and Chandigarh between August 2 and 5; East Uttar Pradesh from August 2 to 5; West Uttar Pradesh between August 3 and 5; West Rajasthan on August 1; and East Rajasthan on August 1 and again from August 3 to 6.
- Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected over many areas in the Western Himalayan region and some parts of the adjoining plains during the next seven days.
- Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya on August 2. Light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy showers, is expected to continue over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between August 1 and 6.
- Additionally, very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh throughout this period, and in Assam and Meghalaya on August 1 to 3 and again on August 6.