Himachal Pradesh: Landslide blocks Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi amid heavy rain

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway was blocked in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Friday following a landslide near the Pandoh Dam, triggered by overnight heavy rainfall, ANI reported, citing Mandi SP Sakshi Verma. A video showed the highway strewn with landslide debris, with a vehicle overturned at the site as police assessed the situation.(ANI)

A video shared by ANI shows the highway strewn with landslide debris, with a vehicle overturned at the site as police assess the situation. Efforts are underway to clear the area.

Meanwhile, the regional meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall at isolated spots in the state over the coming four days.

A total of 291 roads blocked

A total of 291 roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH-21), have been closed to traffic in Himachal Pradesh due to recent rainfall.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), quoted by PTI,171 of the blocked roads are in the severely affected Mandi district, followed by 76 in Kullu district. As of Thursday evening, 416 power distribution transformers and 219 water supply schemes have also been disrupted across the state.

Rain situation in Himachal

Light to moderate rainfall has been reported across parts of Himachal Pradesh since Wednesday evening. Dharamshala recorded the highest rainfall at 54.4 mm, followed by Murari Devi with 52.4 mm, Kothi 49.1 mm, Sundernagar 41.7 mm, Gohar 40 mm, Sarahan 34 mm, Naina Devi 28.6 mm, Mandi 26.2 mm, Pandoh 26 mm, Baggi 25.8 mm, Jubbarhatti 24.4 mm, and Slapper 24.1 mm.

Since the monsoon began on June 20 until July 31, Himachal Pradesh has incurred damages amounting to ₹1,626 crore. So far, 95 people have died and 36 are missing in rain-related incidents. Additionally, 1,472 homes have been fully or partially damaged.

Officials also reported that the state has experienced 44 flash floods, 27 cloudbursts, and 40 major landslides during this period.

Rain prediction for north India