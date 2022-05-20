Landslide cuts off Tamenglong-Tamei route in Manipur

IMPHAL: Incessant rain has triggered a landslide in Manipur’s Tamenglong district which borders Assam and cut off the road connectivity between Tamenglong and Tamei towns, residents of Tamenglong said on Friday.

The landslide that occurred between Kabonram and Machenglong, 35 km away from Tamenglong district headquarters, took away a portion of the road measuring around 30 feet on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said. Tamenglong district received 100mm rainfall, highest among all the districts of the state, on May 12.

Manipur has been witnessing incessant rainfall for the last eight days causing all the major rivers flowing in the state at the warning levels, submerging many habitation and agriculture fields in different parts of the state.

Major rivers namely Imphal, Iril and Nambul which are passing the thickly populated areas of Imphal West and Imphal East districts, are still flowing at warning levels at 5pm on Friday, according to state water resource department reports. Kangpokpi, which is the birth place of Imphal river, even received 16mm rainfall on Friday.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Manipur Centre authority had informed that this year monsoon has advanced in Manipur. The rainfall since January this year was in excess of normal rain till May 18 except in March.

The flood affected areas include office premises and residential areas under Imphal West, Imphal East and Bishnupur districts. However, there was no report of any untoward incidents due to the landslides and flood in the state.

On Sunday, the sudden rise of water level of Jiri River washed away four houses besides submerging many houses in Jiribam district which borders Assam’s Silchar district.

Earlier, due to the sudden rise of the Barak River water level, a large number of settling areas and agricultural fields in Tamenglong district were also submerged. Last week, the Imphal-Jiribam sector of National Highway 37, the second life line of the state, was cut off after a bailey bridge over Irang River collapsed while the Manipur-Mizoram route had also been cut off after the newly built diversion road was washed away by rain on May 11.