Lashkar militant’s relatives abducted, shot at in Valley

The sister and brother-in-law of a local Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant were shot and injured near a graveyard on Friday, a day after they were abducted by unidentified gunmen from their home in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Police said the couple, both in their early thirties, was abducted by car-borne gunmen from their home in Makroo Mohalla Arwani on Thursday evening.

They were released on Friday afternoon and were shot and injured, officers investigating the case said. A doctor at the Anantnag district hospital said that both had lower leg injuries.

The injured woman was identified as Nusrat and her husband as Mudasir Ahmad. She is the sister of Nasir Ahmad Chadroo, a LeT militant, who has been active for the past year. Bijbehara station house officer Anzar Ahmad confirmed that Chadroo was her brother, but did not offer any explanation on why the couple had been targeted and by whom.

“They have been hospitalised and are stable,” said DIG, south Kashmir, Atul Kumar Goel. Nusrat is a homemaker and her husband a driver.

Dr Showkat, medical superintendent, sub district hospital, Bijbehara, said the woman had an injury just above her right foot.

SHO Ahmad said four gunmen abducted them on Thursday and let them off on Friday afternoon. “They dropped them and then opened fire on them from behind,” he said.

