Home / India News / Last Nizam laid to rest in Hyd with full state honours

Last Nizam laid to rest in Hyd with full state honours

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 12:29 AM IST

“Maulana Hafiz Qari Qureshi, the Khateeb of the mosque, led the Namaz-e-Janaza (funerary prayers) after the Asr namaz, after which the body was buried,” the statement said.

People take part in the funeral of the last titular Nizam of Hyderabad, Mukarram Jah, in Hyderabad. (AP)
People take part in the funeral of the last titular Nizam of Hyderabad, Mukarram Jah, in Hyderabad. (AP)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

The mortal remains of Mir Barkat Ali Khan, popularly known as Prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, were laid to rest at Mecca Masjid adjacent to the historic Charminar in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening with full state honours, a statement from his office informed.

“Maulana Hafiz Qari Qureshi, the Khateeb of the mosque, led the Namaz-e-Janaza (funerary prayers) after the Asr namaz, after which the body was buried,” the statement said.

The body of Mukarram Jah (89), who passed away in Istanbul, the capital of Turkey on Saturday night after a brief illness, was brought to Hyderabad on Tuesday evening in a special aircraft in accordance to his last desire of being laid to rest in his home land.

The body was kept at Khilwat in Hyderabad Chowmahalla Palace for people to pay their last respects till Wednesday afternoon. Thousands of people poured into the palace to pay homage to the last Nizam of Hyderabad.

Later, the body was wrapped in the flag of Asaf Jahi dynasty and brought to Mecca Masjid around 4.30 pm in a procession. A band from the state police headed the procession, as the Telangana government announced a state funeral for Jah as a mark of respect. At the time of burial, the police gave him a guard of honour.

On Tuesday evening, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao visited Chowmahalla Palace and paid floral tributes to the departed and offered condolences to his former wife Princess Esra among other family members.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy and other party leaders also paid their tributes to the departed soul.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out