Last Nizam laid to rest in Hyd with full state honours

The mortal remains of Mir Barkat Ali Khan, popularly known as Prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, were laid to rest at Mecca Masjid adjacent to the historic Charminar in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening with full state honours, a statement from his office informed.

“Maulana Hafiz Qari Qureshi, the Khateeb of the mosque, led the Namaz-e-Janaza (funerary prayers) after the Asr namaz, after which the body was buried,” the statement said.

The body of Mukarram Jah (89), who passed away in Istanbul, the capital of Turkey on Saturday night after a brief illness, was brought to Hyderabad on Tuesday evening in a special aircraft in accordance to his last desire of being laid to rest in his home land.

The body was kept at Khilwat in Hyderabad Chowmahalla Palace for people to pay their last respects till Wednesday afternoon. Thousands of people poured into the palace to pay homage to the last Nizam of Hyderabad.

Later, the body was wrapped in the flag of Asaf Jahi dynasty and brought to Mecca Masjid around 4.30 pm in a procession. A band from the state police headed the procession, as the Telangana government announced a state funeral for Jah as a mark of respect. At the time of burial, the police gave him a guard of honour.

On Tuesday evening, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao visited Chowmahalla Palace and paid floral tributes to the departed and offered condolences to his former wife Princess Esra among other family members.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy and other party leaders also paid their tributes to the departed soul.

