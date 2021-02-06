Lateral entry: Govt invites applications for joint secys, director post

The Centre on Friday invited applications for the post of joint secretaries and directors in various ministries, including finance, civil aviation, law, agriculture and education, as part of its lateral entry policy.

“Online Applications are invited from talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the Government at the level of Joint Secretary or Director, Group ‘A’ for a period of 3 years… by March 22, 2021,” a UPSC statement on Friday said.

The government is looking to appoint three joint secretaries and 27 directors through the lateral entry route to work for 13 ministries on contract basis.

The statement said that individuals working at comparable levels in PSUs, autonomous bodies, statutory organisations, universities, recognised research institutes as well as those working in private sector companies and international/multinational organisations are eligible to apply for the posts.

The decision to hire people from the private sector earlier gave rise to resentment in bureaucratic circles, but the government has argued that the decision will help in bringing in domain experts.

“Lateral entry is a well-established principle across the world and is universally acknowledged by experts to catalyse greater governance in public administration,” a government official said.