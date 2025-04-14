Law minister's jibe at Mamata Banerjee over Waqf law refusal: ‘CAA was implemented in Bengal’

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday criticised West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for refusing to implement the Waqf law in her state, reported news agency PTI. Arjun Meghwal stated that the Waqf law was pan-India and West Bengal could not refuse to implement it(HT_PRINT)

During an event organised to pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, the law minister said that it was “not right” for the West Bengal CM to make remarks against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which had been passed in parliament.

Meghwal also noted that Banerjee had made similar remarks about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act but implemented it in the state later.

He said, “She made a similar statement during CAA. But the CAA was implemented in Bengal. It is a law enacted by Parliament that is implemented pan-India. If there is a difficulty during its implementation, suggestions can be made during the framing of rules.”

Mamata Banerjee in a post on X had stated that she would not let “divide and rule” take place in Bengal and would resist the Waqf law.

She also said, “Some people will provoke you to assemble and launch a movement. I will appeal to all of you not to do it. Please remember when Didi (Banerjee) is here, she will protect you and your property. Let us have trust in each other."

Murshidabad violence

After the Waqf (Amendment) Act was passed, protests against the law devolved into riots in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Three people were killed and several others injured in the violence that spread across the Muslim majority areas of Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj, and Jangipur.

Police have arrested 150 people till Saturday night in connection with the violence. People also fled the violence in the district and crossed the river Bhagirathi to seek shelter in Malda.

Visuals of the region show burnt houses and shops, damaged vehicles, and vandalised property.

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNS have been imposed in many parts of the district, and the internet has been suspended. BSF personnel have also been deployed in the worst-hit areas of Murshidabad.

In response to the riots, the West Bengal CM said on X, “Every human life is precious; do not incite riots for the sake of politics. Those who are inciting riots are harming society. Remember, we did not make the law that many are agitated against. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government."