Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind Baba Siddique murder? What cops said on viral post

A Lawrence Bishnoi gang member on Sunday claimed responsibility for the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique and alleged that the attack had been carried out as the politician was close to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Mumbai Police, investigating the shooting, said that they have seen the social media post, but its authenticity is yet to be verified. In the viral Facebook post, the user claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had attacked Baba Siddique for his close ties with Salman Khan.(PTI)

"We have seen the viral social media post, we are verifying its authenticity," a cop told news agency PTI.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot at by three persons outside his son's office in Bandra on Saturday night. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.

Just hours later, a social media user, claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility for the shooting. Lawrence Bishnoi, a prominent gangster currently in jail, has been linked to various high-profile crimes, including an alleged involvement in the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The Facebook post, which has gone viral, said that the motive behind the killing was Siddique's close ties to Salman Khan. The post also referenced Anuj Thapan, accused in the shooting outside Salman's home who died by suicide in police custody.

"Salman Khan, we did not want this war but you made our brother lose his life... We have no personal enmity with anyone. However, anyone who helps Salman Khan. If anyone gets any of our brothers killed, we will respond. We never strike first. Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat, salute to the martyrs," the post said.

Probe into Baba Siddique killing

The Mumbai police have launched a probe into the killing of Baba Siddique from different angles, including a possible contract killing, business rivalry, or threat over a slum rehabilitation project, officials earlier said. The murder is suspected to be a pre-planned act.

In the morning, Siddique's body was shifted from the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle for an autopsy.

After the postmortem, the body was taken to his home at Maqba Heights in Bandra where people will be allowed to pay their last respects to Siddique in the evening before his funeral at 8.30 pm.