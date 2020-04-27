e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Lawyer seeks restraint on Netflix series for “maligning” legal fraternity

Lawyer seeks restraint on Netflix series for “maligning” legal fraternity

The plea said that the web series Hansmukh showed lawyers in extremely poor light.

india Updated: Apr 27, 2020 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Delhi high court i slikely to hear the plea on Monday.
The Delhi high court i slikely to hear the plea on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
         

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to entertainment service provider Netflix to stop airing the series Hansmukh especially episode 4 of the web series for allegedly maligning the image of lawyers.

The plea filed advocate Ashutosh Dubey said in the particular episode of the web series lawyers have been referred to as thieves, scoundrels, goons and rapists.

The petition said that not only the advocates, who have been demeaned and disgraced in the show but the defendants have not left the police especially UP police and the politicians, to which the plaintiffs are not concerned in the present plea.

The plea said the statements used in the web series were highly disparaging, defamatory and brought disrepute to the law profession and lawyers,advocates in the eyes of the general public.

“The said remarks have caused utmost damage to the legal profession and impugn the image of lawyers in the eyes of millions of viewers/subscribers who visit the streaming website where the show is being streamed, “ the plea said.

The matter is likely to be heard on Monday.

top news
IRS officers pitch 40% tax rate plus Covid relief cess, under probe
IRS officers pitch 40% tax rate plus Covid relief cess, under probe
293 new Covid-19 cases take Delhi’s tally closer to 3,000
293 new Covid-19 cases take Delhi’s tally closer to 3,000
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
With Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, spotlight shifts to his sister Kim Yo Jong
With Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, spotlight shifts to his sister Kim Yo Jong
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
Covid-19: Are immunity passports an option to exit lockdown?
Covid-19: Are immunity passports an option to exit lockdown?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news