Lawyer seeks restraint on Netflix series for “maligning” legal fraternity

india

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 00:00 IST

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to entertainment service provider Netflix to stop airing the series Hansmukh especially episode 4 of the web series for allegedly maligning the image of lawyers.

The plea filed advocate Ashutosh Dubey said in the particular episode of the web series lawyers have been referred to as thieves, scoundrels, goons and rapists.

The petition said that not only the advocates, who have been demeaned and disgraced in the show but the defendants have not left the police especially UP police and the politicians, to which the plaintiffs are not concerned in the present plea.

The plea said the statements used in the web series were highly disparaging, defamatory and brought disrepute to the law profession and lawyers,advocates in the eyes of the general public.

“The said remarks have caused utmost damage to the legal profession and impugn the image of lawyers in the eyes of millions of viewers/subscribers who visit the streaming website where the show is being streamed, “ the plea said.

The matter is likely to be heard on Monday.