Leaders, supporters send prayers after ex-president Pranab Mukherjee tests Covid-19 positive

india

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 14:13 IST

Several political leaders and followers of Pranab Mukherjee wished him well on social media on Monday after the former president tweeted that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Minister of railways Piyush Goyal and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those who posted their messages on Twitter for the 84-year-old Mukherjee.

“I pray for the well being and speedy recovery of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I am confident he will be successful in recovering from the virus quickly. Wishing him strength and good health,” Goyal posted.

“Please take care sir. We are praying for your speedy recovery and good health @CitiznMukherjee,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, was also among the leaders who wished Mukherjee well.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery! Get well soon @CitiznMukherjee sir!” Fadnavis tweeted.

Sir, wishing you a speedy recovery and a long & healthy life. — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) August 10, 2020

Mukherjee said he found out about his positive status when he went for a routine check up.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” he tweeted.