‘Leadership is recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi’s targets BJP govt

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 16:56 IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the BJP-led government at Centre for making attempts to topple elected governments when the country is faced with coronavirus disease outbreak. In a sharp but veiled dig, Priyanka Gandhi also questioned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s leadership.

“Leadership is recognised in times of crisis. In Corona’s national crisis, the country needs a leadership that works in the public interest. But the BJP government at the Centre has made its intention and its character clear by trying to topple the governments elected by the people. The public will answer,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi on Sunday.

Gandhi’s tweet comes amid the crisis gripping the Rajasthan government as it stares at the threat of political instability. Congress legislators backing Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot staged a five-hour sit-in on Friday asking governor Kalraj Mishra to call a special assembly session for a floor test. They accused Mishra of acting under pressure and not listening to their demand even as Gehlot expressed confidence of winning the trust vote necessitated by his tussle with his former deputy Sachin Pilot. Congress in Rajasthan has accused the BJP of working against democratic values by conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

Earlier today, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making attempts to “destabilise” Ashok Gehlot led government.

“BJP is trying to destabilise our government. Governor ignoring chief minister’s request to call a session of State Assembly shows that the Central government is misusing constitutional institutions and is toying with democratic values,” he said.

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered that status quo should be maintained on the disqualification notices sent out by state assembly Speaker CP Joshi to the rebel MLAs.

The BJP said the language used by the Congress leaders against Governor Mishra was unfortunate.