BJP trying to destabilise Gehlot govt, Guv ignoring assembly session request: Cong

BJP trying to destabilise Gehlot govt, Guv ignoring assembly session request: Cong

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and chief minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

india Updated: Jul 26, 2020 10:39 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Jaipur
Sachin Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party on July 14.
Sachin Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party on July 14.
         

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making attempts to “destabilise” Ashok Gehlot led government.

“BJP is trying to destabilise our government. Governor ignoring chief minister’s request to call a session of State Assembly shows that the Central government is misusing constitutional institutions and is toying with democratic values,” he said.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open.

Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party on July 14.

