Legal notice sent to Yogi for ‘calling Hanuman a Dalit’

A right-wing group in Rajasthan has sent a legal notice to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, asking him to apologise within three days for allegedly calling Lord Hanuman a Dalit.

During a poll rally in Malakheda of Alwar district on Tuesday, Adityanath had reportedly said, “Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west”.

“This was his resolve as it was Lord Ram’s wish. Just like him, we should also not rest till we fulfil that wish,” he had added.

He had also said that the people of the district would vote for ‘Ram bhakts’ and not ‘Ravana’.

Rajasthan Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha president Suresh Mishra has now sent a notice to Adityanath, accusing him of dragging Lord Hanuman’s caste for political gain for the BJP in Rajasthan where assembly polls will be held on December 7.

The notice reads, “I am saddened that UP chief minister called Lord Hanuman deprived. His statement has hurt religious sentiments of several devotees. Those who are deprived they get strength to fight the odds. It is a sheer attempt to take political mileage in election”.

Adityanath’s comments have triggered a political row prompting the Congress to blame the BJP for its “dual face”. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari condemned Adityanath’s remarks, saying the BJP divided individual and the society but it is for the first time that it had divided gods into castes. PTI

CONG MOTHER OF ANARCHY: ADITYANATH

Jaipur: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that the Congress was the mother of “anarchy” and development was not in its DNA.

“The Congress is a hurdle in the path of development, good governance and nationalism, whereas BJP governments are establishing “Ram Rajya” by providing electricity, homes, LPG connections, better health care services and toilets,” he said at an election rally in Rajasthan.

The chief minister also alleged that the opposition party gave riots, terrorism, naxalism to the country and birth to corruption.

Reiterating that the Congress had served “biryani” to terrorists and treated them as their vote bank, he alleged that the party finds and connects with terrorists as well as hold events to honour them. It was during BJP’s rule that everyday terrorists were gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir, the chief minister said. Adityanath was electioneering for the party in the Amer assembly constituency here.

Mocking Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he claimed that even his party leaders do not trust him and they believe that the party cannot form government under his leadership. The chief minister said Gandhi should show some mercy on the country considering his failure in past elections. PTI

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 08:08 IST