‘Leh turned into war zone’, says Sonam Wangchuk ahead of ‘Pashmina march’ along LAC

Ahead of the ‘Pashmina march’ along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), activist Sonam Wangchuk expressed concern regarding the government's efforts to detain peaceful protesters in Leh. Sonam Wangchuk (PTI)

Highlighting the deployment of "excessive force, barriers, and smoke grenades" to detain protestors, Wangchuk remarked that Leh is being transformed into a battleground.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Attempts to arrest peaceful youth leaders even singers continue. Seems they want to turn a most peaceful movement violent & then brand Ladakhis as anti-nationals," Wangchuk said in his latest video shared on social media on Saturday.

In his video, Sonam Wangchuk also alleged that the government is only concerned about the impact of Ladakh on their electoral prospects and the interests of mining lobbies.

In his 6-minute long video, Wangchuk recounted the incident wherein several individuals were escorted from the protest site to the police station. He said that they were coerced into signing documents and faced threats of arrest while at the station. However, according to Wangchuk, the tension eased after religious leaders from various faiths intervened by visiting the police station to secure their release.

Wangchuk announced the ‘Pashmina march’ in regions along the LAC from April 7. Shortly after his announcement, section 144 was enforced in Leh, Ladakh. Wangchuk argued that the local populace had been engaging in peaceful protests for several weeks and deemed such stringent measures as unnecessary.

However, district magistrate Santosh Sukhadeve in his order stated that there are credible signs suggesting a potential disturbance of peace and public tranquility in the district.

Exercising the powers vested in him under Section 144 of the CrPC, 1973, the DM said, “There shall be no procession, rally, march etc. taken out by anyone without the prior approval from the Leh district magistrate, in writing. No one should use vehicles mounted or other loudspeakers without prior approval from the competent authority.”

Sonam Wangchuk recently completed a 21-day fast, sustaining himself solely on salt and water. His purpose was to advocate for Ladakh's statehood and its inclusion under the sixth schedule, aiming to safeguard the ecologically delicate region from exploitative industries.