Lessons from the batting frenzy that marked the 2024 IPL

In years gone by, the takeaways and trends from an Indian Premier League (IPL) season haven’t stayed in public memory for too long after its conclusion. If the 17th edition of the marquee T20 league turns out to be any different, it will be because this season is responsible for a paradigm shift in batting approach, the effects of which are likely to be felt well into the future. Eight of the nine highest totals in the tournament’s history came this season. More sixes (1,260) were hit than ever before. The highest successful chase in T20 history was Punjab Kings (PBKS) tracking down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with eight balls to spare in the last week of April. The overall run rate for the season was an unprecedented 9.6 per over.

