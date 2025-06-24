'Let it happen': Omar says ready to give up CM chair for J&K statehood

In a strong and direct message on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah clarified that he is ready to step aside if that's what it takes to restore full statehood to the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah chairs a meeting (Office of Chief Minister , J&K -)

His comments come amid reports suggesting that granting statehood would require the dissolution of the existing assembly.

Speaking to the reporters after attending an event in Gulmarg, Omar Abdullah said, "... I read in a newspaper that if the statehood is to be granted, then the state assembly has to be dissolved. Then let it happen. I am not worried about my chair..."

Abdullah alleged that the 'misinformation' in being spread order to create fear among Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

"These reports have been planted in the newspapers to scare our MLAs so that they will wait for another five years. The statehood is not for any MLA or our government, it is for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The MLAs will not become an obstacle to it. The day when the statehood would be given, I will go to the Governor and dissolve the assembly...," said Abdullah.

Meanwhile, reacting to his previous statement, that "statehood has been taken from J&K because we are Muslims", JKNC President Farooq Abdullah said, "What other reason can be there? Are we enemies of India? We joined India when Pakistan was in front of us."

On Saturday, Farooq Abdullah cautioned that his party may be left with no choice but to approach the Supreme Court if the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir continues to be delayed.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said, "It's been eight months (since the J&K government was formed). I am hopeful that when statehood is restored here, we will also get (administrative) powers... Our stand is that we are waiting (for J&K statehood). But if there are delays, we will have no option but to go to the Supreme Court,"

His remarks come at a time when the NC continues to push for the restoration of both statehood and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was revoked by the Centre in August 2019 through the abrogation of Article 370.

The move had also led to the bifurcation of the former state into two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The NC's renewed warning follows a meeting of its Working Committee held at the party headquarters in Srinagar under the chairmanship of Farooq Abdullah. The committee adopted seven resolutions covering key political, security, and civil rights issues, with the demand for restoration of special status and statehood being central.

"The Working Committee unanimously reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. The Committee reiterated that this is central to the aspirations and dignity of the people and must be addressed without further delay. We will continue to fight for its restoration," the resolution read.