LeT-linked charity’s money distributed in Haryana’s Mewat, says NIA

Funds sent by Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), a Pakistan-based charity organisation established by Jamat-ud-Dawa’s chief Hafiz Saeed and which allegedly has links with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, were being distributed in Haryana’s Mewat, according to an official of the National Investigation Agency.

“The six-month-long investigation based on inputs from intelligence agencies looked at money from the FIF flowing into India via Dubai. Initial interrogation of one of the arrested accused, a native of Mewat, suggests money was being distributed there. The amount is not known since the interrogation has just begun,” the senior agency official said on the condition of anonymity.

“We are trying to identify the recipients of the money,” he said.

The agency identified the arrested accused as Mohammed Salman, Mohammed Salim, and an alleged hawala courier Sajjad Abdul Wani from Srinagar. The NIA alleged Salman had visited Dubai a few years ago, where he had met a close associate of deputy chief of the FIF.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 01:51 IST