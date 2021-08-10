LeT terrorists kill BJP leader, his wife in Anantnag: Police

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sarpanch and his wife were shot dead by two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to locals, the terrorists barged into the rented accommodation of Ghulam Rasool Dar (68) and his wife Jawhara Banoo (60) in Lal Chowk area, and shot at them from close range.

The couple was rushed to a government medical college in Anantnag where doctors declared them dead, police said.

Dar was the president of BJP Kisan Morcha of Kulgam district and was also serving as the sarpanch from Redwani village in the district. His wife was a member of the panchayat from the same village.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said: “Two motorcycle-borne terrorists of the banned LeT outfit were involved in this barbaric terror incident.”

“His PSO (personal security officer) has been suspended.”

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured prompt action against the perpetrators. “I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack on the Sarpanch GH Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo of Redwani Bala, Kulgam. This is an act of cowardice & perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this time of grief.”

Union minister of state Jitendra Singh tweeted: “Extremely shaken by the dastardly terror killing of BJP leader & Sarpanch from Redwani, Kulgam,J&K,Sh Ghulam Rasool Dar & his wife. One feels short of words in condemning the cowardly attempt to discourage PM @narendramodi’s determined commitment to grassroot democracy in the Valley.”

The incident was also condemned by leaders across the political spectrum in the Union territory.

The BJP claimed that 19 of its leaders were killed in 2020 and 21 so far, by terrorists in various attacks across Kashmir.

“He (Dar) was without security and lived in a rented accommodation. Like Dar, there are many BJP leaders who have no security,” BJP’s J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur said.

“Once again the cowardly Pakistani-sponsored terrorists have bled Kashmir by killing our Kisan Morcha leader and his wife...,” J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina told PTI.

IGP Kumar, however, said that Dar was initially living in a secure hotel but decided to shift to a rented accommodation later.

Former J&K chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: “Extremely sorry to hear that the BJP District President and his wife have been shot dead by militants today. My condolences to their families and loved ones.”

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah said the deceased join a long list of mainstream politicians killed for their political beliefs. “I unequivocally condemn the assassination of Ghulam Rasool Dar & his wife. They join a long list of mainstream politicians killed for their political beliefs. My condolences to his family & colleagues. May Allah grant the departed place in Jannat,” he tweeted.

Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone said: “Yet again a Kashmiri family is a victim of violence. Yet again, more addition to the community of orphans and hapless victims of gun. May the killers rot in hell,” he said.

