‘Let your thoughts be heard’: PM Modi invites ideas for Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to share “valuable inputs” for his speech on Independence Day on August 15 from the Red Fort in Delhi, just as he has done in the past few years.

“I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August. Let your thoughts be heard by 130 crore Indians from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Contribute on the specially created Open Forum on the NaMo App,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Within minutes, more than 4,000 people had ‘liked’ his tweet seeking suggestions and 800 users retweeted it. And, ideas started pouring in immediately.

“One more note bandi on 15 August please sir have a req to you (sic),” user Sharif Ekbal tweeted referring to the demonisation that Modi brought in his previous stint as the Prime Minister.

“Hello Sir, when will the real change happen instead of everyone talking about changes?” Suvojit Ghosh asked.

Some requested to him ask people “to boycott single use plastics and plant more trees and create awareness regarding conservation of environment .” Others wanted him to speak about the importance of controlling population and pollution.

Last year, Modi had similarly asked people for their ideas and suggestions on Twitter.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 11:56 IST