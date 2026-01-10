‘Let's avenge our history’: NSA Ajit Doval wants youth to learn from past, says India 'was indifferent towards threats'

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday called for “avenging” history and creating a strong India in every aspect, as he recalled the sacrifices made for the country's freedom. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval speaks during the opening ceremony of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports/ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab ) Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Doval sketched out a historical map of India, recalling the contributions made by the people and the nature of Indian civilisation. “You all are lucky that you were born in an independent India. The free India we see today was not like always like that. Our ancestors fought for independence for generations; they went through so many trials and tribulations. People like Bhagat Singh were hanged, Subhash Chandra Bose struggled all his life and Mahatma Gandhi had to do satyagraha for us to gain independence and countless people had to give their lives,” the 81-year-old former Intelligence Bureau director told the gathering. “Our villages were burnt, civilisations finished, temples looted while we watched helplessly,” he added. Also Read: Amit Shah launches ‘next-gen shield against terror’ Reflecting on the dark chapters in India's history, Doval said that history gives us a challenge: “Every youth should have a fire inside them.”

He went on to add, "The word 'vengeance' is not a good word, but it can be a huge force. We have to avenge our history and take this country to a point where can establish India as a great nation in terms of our rights, vision and belief." Speaking of successive Indian civilisation, he said that the country had a very developed civilisation, which "didn't demolish any temples, nor loot any foreign land or attack any country". "India didn't understand the dangers it had; remained indifferent towards threats and therefore history taught us a lesson," Doval said, adding, "Did we learn that lesson?" Ajit Doval on why wars are fought Ajit Doval, during the address, also reasoned why wars are fought and why a country needs a strong leadership. On wars, he said a country uses force or violence so that the enemy surrenders, emphasising on the "will of the nation". Also Read: India junks claim Modi not calling Trump held up deal "Why do we fight wars? We're not psychopaths who get great satisfaction or pleasure from seeing enemy corpses or dead bodies. Wars are not fought for this. They are fought to break a country's morale, so that it will surrender according to our wishes and accept our terms, allowing us to achieve what we want... The will of the nation is what wars are fought for. Even today, look at all the wars and conflicts that are happening; some countries want to impose their will on others, and for that, they are using force," he said.