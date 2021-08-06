L-G launches J&K film policy in presence of Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched Jammu & Kashmir’s Film Policy-2021 in Srinagar in the presence of actor Amir Khan, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, and producer Mahaveer Jain.

“I invite filmmakers from across the world to explore the beauty of J&K. At the same time, also avail a host of incentives, besides world-class facilities,” he said.

Officials said the government has set up single window clearance mechanism; prepared equipment, location and talent directories, besides offering a host of incentives for filmmakers coming to the UT. The policy will facilitate an overall growth of film industry in the region; setting up of Jammu & Kashmir Film Development Council; a website for talent pool and shooting destinations; development of shooting locales, infrastructure for film screening; revival of closed cinema halls; upgrade of cinema halls; setting up of multiplexes and cinema halls; destination marketing; J&K film festival; and restoration and preservation of J&K films.

Also Read | Mortal remains of BSF jawan killed in Tripura consigned to flames in Panipat

“The new policy also aims at maximising the potential of promising local talent and creating livelihood opportunities. The policy has been drafted after consultation with experts and in-depth study of similar policies of other states/UTs. Suggestions of renowned personalities of the film industry have also been incorporated,” said the L-G.

Sinha said to assist in film shooting, they have manpower of more than 1,500 trained artists which will also provide an opportunity to the local talent. “There are hundreds of unexplored places which we are developing with the requisite facilities and the best local artists,” he said.

Film producer Mahaveer Jain announced his next film to be shot in J&K.