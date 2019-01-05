 ‘Lies, Theatrics & Spins’: Congress’s rebuttal to Nirmala Sitharaman on Rafale row
‘Lies, Theatrics & Spins’: Congress’s rebuttal to Nirmala Sitharaman on Rafale row

The foreign secretary had confirmed that discussions were going on between the French company, ministry of defence and HAL, Randeep Surjewala said and asked why Modi “backstabbed” HAL.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2019 00:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rafale,Congress,BJP
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala speaks to the media at AICC office in New Delhi. (Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Long after the debate on Rafale controversy in Parliament, Congress put out a series of tweets to rebut the defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying lies, theatrics and spins cannot be substitutes to truth.

Questioning Sitharaman’s statements that there was no deal between Rafale fighter jet maker Dassault and India’s state-owned aircraft maker HAL when the deal was signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that even the foreign secretary knew of the negotiations, which the defence minister must know.

In a tweet, he showed a picture of Dassault’s tweet which mentioned the workshare agreement on production of Rafale with HAL, as confirmed by its CEO.

He cited a press conference session given by the then foreign secretary 48 hours before Modi signed the deal with France on 10th April, 2015. The foreign secretary had confirmed that discussions were going on between the French company, ministry of defence and HAL, Surjewala said and asked why Modi “backstabbed” HAL.

In another tweet with images, Surjewala said that the Rafale deal Modi signed with the French government was for aircraft and associated systems and weapons that had the same configuration as was required by the Air Force during the UPA’s rule in 2007, and he asked why the price was raised.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 00:05 IST

