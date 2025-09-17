The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will unveil a life-size AI-powered Holobox of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Wednesday, the ministry of culture announced. Life-size holobox of Sardar Patel to mark 88th anniv of Operation Polo

“The Sangrahalaya, which presents the lives and contributions of India’s prime ministers through artefacts, archival material, and multimedia, will now allow visitors to interact with a hyper-realistic 3D avatar of Patel,” said the announcement. According to the release, the initiative will enable audiences to “pose questions and receive answers on the leader’s life, philosophies, and pivotal moments in India’s history.”

An official told HT that the process of creating the model took five to six months and that an outside vendor was employed to develop the AI system. “The model was fed Patel’s speeches, books, and other material so that the responses are given in his tone,” the official said, adding that three questions per visitor will be allowed.

The official added that while more such AI models will be set up in the future, it will take time as the technology is still new. On why a non–prime minister figure is being featured in the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, the official said, “The idea is to link the ideas of such great leaders to the ideas of the prime ministers as well. It’s more of an add-on feature to the museum.” The museum is also planning a similar Holobox of APJ Abdul Kalam.

The date marks the anniversary of Hyderabad’s integration into India in 1948 through Operation Polo, overseen by Patel.

“This AI-powered Holobox is more than just a technological marvel. It is a bridge between the past and the present — an effort to make the wisdom of our great leaders accessible and engaging to younger generations. Sardar Patel unified India geographically; through this, we aspire to unify India’s youth with its historical consciousness,” said Ashwani Lohani, director, Prime Ministers Museum & Library.

“The Holobox is a manifestation of the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ spirit — a tribute to the man who shaped modern India and a reflection of Prime Minister Modi ji’s vision to combine heritage with high technology. This will set a global benchmark in experiential history and inspire similar innovation worldwide,” said Rajendra Chandan Pugalia, chief executive officer, Planetarium & Sangrahalaya.

The ministry said the launch links Patel’s role in India’s integration with the government’s efforts to blend heritage and technology under the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ vision.