Light rainfall in Delhi after national capital records warmest February night in 74 years

Parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Friday, after the national capital recorded its warmest February night in 74 years. Due to a cloudy sky and light drizzling in the capital, the minimum temperature is expected to drop again from today and remain stable until March 3 or 4

A video shared by news agency PTI showed light rainfall at Delhi's iconic India Gate.

Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest for the month in the period between 1951 to 2025, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees celsius today, February 27, 2025. This is the highest minimum temperature ever recorded for February at Safdarjung between 1951 and 2025,” the IMD said, adding that data before 1951 was unavailable.

According to a PTI report that cited records, the previous highest minimum temperature for February was 19 degrees Celsius on February 25, 2015, making it the second highest on record.

This was followed by 18.6 degrees celsius in 1973, 18.5 degrees celsius on February 20, 2015, 18.2 degrees celsius in 1992 and 18.0 degrees celsius in 1988, which ranked as the fifth highest.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Skymet Weather, said that due to a cloudy sky and light drizzling in the capital, the minimum temperature is expected to drop again from today and remain stable until March 3 or 4.

Snowfall in J&K

The Srinagar Jammu national highway has been closed due to heavy snowfall at Qazigund Banihal. Landslides have been reported from Banihal to Ramban at several places.

The Srinagar-Ladakh National highway is also closed due to heavy snowfall at Zojila pass. The MeT has predicted improvement in weather from today afternoon.

In Himachal Pradesh, a thick blanket of snow was also visible in Lahaul and Spiti, which are receiving a fresh spell of heavy snowfall. The Lahaul and Spiti Police issued an avalanche alert on Thursday for the region on February 28.

As per the press release, the advisory warned travellers and locals to exercise caution and restrict movement to designated safe routes, as medium-size avalanche triggering is possible on certain extreme slopes.