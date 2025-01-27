Light rainfall in parts of N India including Delhi, Uttarakhand from Jan 29

Parts of north India is expected to receive rainfall from Wednesday due to two western disturbances (WD) which are likely to affect the Western Himalayan region between January 29 and February 1. Two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect Western Himalayan region from Jan 29 to Feb 1. (HT photo)

Day temperatures remain above normal by several notches over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

The temperatures are above normal by 1.6 to 6.4°C over parts of these states with some isolated areas recording even higher departures, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) data showed in its bulletin on Monday.

Also Read: Warmest Republic Day in Delhi since 2017

“Two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect Western Himalayan region from January 29 to February 1, bringing rain to several parts of northwest India,” IMD has warned.

“Under their influence, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall activity likely over Western Himalayan region during Jan 29 to Feb 2 and isolated to scattered rainfall over adjoining plains on January 30 to Feb 1,” IMD said.

“High day temperatures are mainly because of clear skies. Pollution levels are also low, and the sun’s heat is able to reach the surface. Because of the successive western disturbances there may be light rain over NW India, but temperatures are not expected to fall significantly after that. Only a marginal drop may be expected,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather.

The northeast monsoon rains have ceased over Kerala, Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema and adjoining areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from Monday.

Under the influence of an easterly wave, light to moderate rainfall very likely at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during January 30th-February 1st and over Kerala and Mahe on January 31.