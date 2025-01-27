Warmest Republic Day in Delhi since 2017

Delhi woke up to bright sunshine and clear skies on Republic Day on Sunday, with the maximum temperature above normal — for the ninth straight day in the city. Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded a maximum of 23.7°C, two degrees above normal for this time of the year. This was also the warmest Republic Day in eight years, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, as the last time the maximum temperature was higher on January 26 was in 2017 at 26.1°C. The Republic Day Parade 2025 at Kartavya Path in the capital took place on a warm, sunny day. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

IMD has forecast a western disturbance in the region from January 28 onwards, which is likely to lead to a further rise in maximum temperature till the weekend. Delhi’s minimum temperature, which dipped below normal on Sunday, is also expected to rise by 3-4°C by Saturday, IMD has forecast.

“We have clear skies and even with a western disturbance bringing some rain and snow last week in northwest India, the dip in maximum temperature has not been too significant. We have clear skies during the day, which is allowing bright sunshine, even with northwesterly winds blowing,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet meteorology.

ALSO READ | Delhi-NCR's air quality improves; Ghaziabad, Noida AQI ‘satisfactory’

The same clear skies, coupled with northwesterly winds, have seen a drop in the minimum, especially in the last 72 hours. Delhi’s minimum on Sunday was 7.2°C, a degree below normal. It was 8.6°C on Saturday and 9.8°C on Friday.

Palawat said a further increase in both maximum temperature is likely as a fresh western disturbance approaches. “The wind direction changes and wind speed drops, so the maximum is not likely to dip further. We will also see cloudiness return at night, which helps trap heat and thus raises the night-time temperature slightly,” he said.

IMD’s forecast shows the minimum is likely to touch 9-11°C by next weekend. The maximum will oscillate between 24-26°C.

ALSO READ | 76th Republic Day: Women empowerment highlighted in parade and tableaux

According to the long period average (LPA) since 1991, Delhi’s maximum on January 26 has been 22.1°C, however, in recent years, it has been much colder than this. The maximum last year was 20.6°C, in 2023 it was 17.3°C, it was 16.4°C in 2022 and 18.4°C in 2021. In 2014, it was as low as 14.4°C, making for a fairly chilly Republic Day.

Warmer than usual January

With five days left in the month, it is likely January 2025 ends on a comparatively warmer note as compared to previous years. The average maximum temperature till January 26 has been 20.4°C, marginally higher than the monthly LPA of 20.1°C. This is likely to be the warmest January since 2019, when the monthly average maximum was 21.2°C.

Nights have been ever warmer. The average minimum temperature so far this month has been 8.7°C, 1.2°C higher than the LPA for January. Nights this month are likely to be the warmest since January 2016, when the average monthly minimum was 9.1°C, IMD data said.

ALSO READ | Republic Day Parade: Tableaux, contingents, fly-past shine at Kartavya Path | Visuals

Palawat said multiple western disturbances, often coming one after another, have meant consistent northwesterly winds have been missing this January. “When we see a western disturbance, there is usually rain and snowfall. After that, we see northwesterly winds which bring icy-cold winds from the mountains towards the plains and that is what leads to a drop in both maximum and minimum. With back to back western disturbances, we have seen disruption to these wind patterns and sustained northwesterly winds have been missing,” he said.

AQI again ‘poor’

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated marginally in the past 24 hours. The average air quality index (AQI) stood at 216 (poor) at 4 pm on Sunday whereas it was 174 (moderate) a day earlier. A drop in wind speed in the coming days is expected to lead to further deterioration in AQI, forecasts show.

“Delhi’s AQI is likely to be in the ‘poor’ category on January 27 and 28. AQI is likely to be in ‘very poor’ category on January 29,” said the Early Warning System for Delhi (EWS), a forecasting model under the Centre.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has been asked by the Supreme Court to invoke Stage 3 measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) when AQI crosses 350 in the region.