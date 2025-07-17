Lightning strikes kill 19 people in Bihar, 2 in Jharkhand in last 24 hours

At least 19 people were killed in deadly lightning strikes that hit Bihar over the past 24 hours, an official statement from the chief minister’s Office stated on Thursday. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex gratia amount of ₹ 4 lakh for each deceased's next of kin.(HT Photo)

According to PTI, the worst-hit district in Bihar was Nalanda, which reported five fatalities. Vaishali followed with four deaths, while Banka and Patna recorded two each.

Besides, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Jehanabad, Aurangabad, Jamui, and Samastipur districts accounted for one death each.

Meanwhile, chief minister Nitish Kumar extended his condolences to the grieving families and announced an ex gratia amount of ₹4 lakh for each deceased's next of kin.

The chief minister also urged Bihar residents to remain alert and take all necessary precautions during periods of inclement weather, especially during thunderstorms and heavy rain.

In Jharkhand's Simdega district, two people were killed while one was injured in lightning-related incidents on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Lamboi Badisemar village in Jaldega police station area when they were working on their farmland, they said.

Alerts issued in Rajasthan, MP

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in several parts of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for Thursday and Friday, following the formation of a new weather system.

The parts of the state recorded moderate to extremely heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours.

In Rajasthan, Kota district, Ramganjmandi, recorded the highest rainfall of 186 mm, whereas light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several places in eastern Rajasthan, while severe to extremely heavy rains were recorded in other areas.