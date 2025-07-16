Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Uttarakhand: Chopper flies to Kedarnath despite weather warnings; probe ordered

ByAmit Bathla
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 06:41 pm IST

Shuttle services to Kedarnath remain suspended, while chartered operations are permitted only after clearance: Uttarakhand civil aviation development authority

Dehradun: Uttarakhand civil aviation development authority (UCADA) ordered a probe on Wednesday after a chopper flew from Dehradun to Kedarnath despite warnings issued due to weather conditions, a senior official said.

The Heritage Aviation chopper flew from Dehradun to Kedarnath at 5.15 pm on July 14 (HT photo/ Representative photo)
The Heritage Aviation chopper flew from Dehradun to Kedarnath at 5.15 pm on July 14 (HT photo/ Representative photo)

“Shuttle services to Kedarnath remain suspended, while chartered operations are permitted only after clearance based on conditions such as weather,” UCADA chief executive officer Ashish Chauhan said.

Also Read: Uttarakhand govt plans to run shuttle chopper service to Badrinath

The Heritage Aviation chopper flew to Kedarnath at 5.15 pm on July 14. “We initially granted permission to fly around 2 pm but later revoked it due to adverse weather conditions. Despite this, the chopper flew in violation of the denial,” Chauhan said.

A notice was issued to the company seeking clarification on the matter, Chauhan said, adding, “We are extra cautious and closely monitoring possible violations after the Kedarnath chopper crash.”

Amid growing safety concerns over helicopter operations along the Char Dham pilgrimage route—which includes four Hindu temples in Uttarakhand and sees tens of thousands of pilgrims annually, many of whom use helicopters to navigate the treacherous mountain terrain—authorities are reviewing current measures.

Also Read: Helicopter services halted after June 15 crash resume on Char Dham route

A chopper carrying pilgrims from Kedarnath crashed near Gaurikund, killing all seven people aboard, including a two-year-old girl, on June 15. It was the fifth incident involving choppers in six weeks on the Char Dham route. The civil aviation ministry said preliminary findings suggest “controlled flight into terrain,” with the helicopter airborne despite poor visibility. Operations for Aryan Aviation were suspended immediately. The ministry said the exact cause of the crash will be determined after an investigation by the aircraft accident investigation bureau (AAIB) of India.

The Uttarakhand government subsequently formed a committee to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for helicopter operations in the state. The committee, chaired by home secretary Shailesh Bagauli, will submit its recommendations to the state government by August 15 to prevent chopper accidents in the future.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Uttarakhand: Chopper flies to Kedarnath despite weather warnings; probe ordered
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On