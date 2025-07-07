Uttarakhand govt plans to run shuttle chopper service to Badrinath

The Uttarakhand government has sent a proposal to the Union civil aviation ministry to operate a chopper shuttle service from Jyotirmath (earlier Joshimath) to Badrinath in Chamoli district, a senior official said. Jyotirmath is approximately 42km from Badrinath by road. Currently, chopper services to Badrinath from Dehradun are available as part of the Char Dham chartered service package. (Char Dham Yatra website)

Sachin Kurve, secretary, civil aviation, Uttarakhand, said, “We have sent a proposal to the Union civil aviation ministry to operate chopper shuttle service from Jyotirmath to Badrinath Dham. If everything falls in line, we will begin the chopper service from this year.”

According to officials, the chopper services will operate from Jyotirmath to Badrinath on the lines of the shuttle service on the Kedarnath route.

On June 15, a chopper carrying pilgrims from Kedarnath crashed near Gaurikund, killing all seven people aboard, including a two-year-old girl.

The June 15 crash was the fifth helicopter-related incident in six weeks on this route. Three emergency landings had already occurred, and a crash in Uttarkashi on May 8 killed six.

After the crash, the Uttarakhand government constituted a committee to prepare standard operative procedure (SOPs) for operation of helicopters in the state.

The committee, chaired by home secretary Shailesh Bagauli, will submit its recommendations to the state government by August 15 to prevent chopper accidents in the future.

The committee will analyse the causes of helicopter accidents and prepare a comprehensive report outlining the necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The committee will recommend measures to further enhance the existing air traffic management system in the state. It can also give other suggestions which it may deem appropriate. The panel can also invite any expert, as necessary, for discussion.