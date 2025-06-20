Uttarakhand sets up committee to prepare SOP for safe operation of choppers

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has set up a committee to prepare standard operating procedures (SOP) for the operation of helicopter service in the state. NDRF and SDRF personnel at the spot after a helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath shrine, in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on June 15. Seven people were killed in the incident. (NDRF/PTI)

The committee, which has been constituted against the backdrop of 13 deaths in five incidents involving choppers over the last six weeks, will be headed by state home secretary Shailesh Bagauli. It will submit its report by August 15.

Bagauli said the committee will analyse the causes of helicopter accidents and prepare a comprehensive report outlining the necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

It will also come up with recommendations regarding manpower, equipment, and administrative reforms for Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) and review the existing SOPs formulated by the state’s aviation authority. The panel is expected to update the SOP and give suggestions to strengthen the weather information and communication system.

The committee will also recommend measures to enhance the existing air traffic management system in the state.

A Bell 407 helicopter, operated by Aryan Aviation, crashed en route to Guptkashi from the Kedarnath shrine on June 15 amid poor visibility in the region. It was the fifth helicopter accident since the Char Dham Yatra began on April 30 this year.

The crash highlighted safety concerns over helicopter operations serving the Char Dham pilgrimage route, which includes four sacred Hindu temples. The routes see tens of thousands of pilgrims annually, many using helicopters to navigate the treacherous mountain terrain. According to data released by the state government, 49,247 devotees have used heli services Char Dham yatra this year. Eight companies are operating from nine helipads this season.

The civil aviation ministry said preliminary findings suggest “controlled flight into terrain”. Operations for Aryan Aviation were suspended immediately and an investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was launched.

The other members of the committee are the state’s civil aviation secretary, disaster management secretary, chief executive officer of UCADA, executive director, Airspace Management, Government of India, executive Director, Air Traffic Management, Government of India, an official nominated by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an official nominated by AAIB, an official nominated by India Meteorological Department (IMD), and one member each from among operators/pilots nominated by DGCA and UCADA.