‘Like swine flu, even milder…no need to panic’: Haryana health minister on H3N2

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Friday said the state has reported 10 cases of H3N2 subtype of seasonal influenza so far but stressed there was no need to panic. Vij said the H3N2 virus is milder than the H1N1 strain that causes swine flu. The minister further stated that the state government is making all preparations to combat the H3N2 virus. A local brought the non-completion of a road project to Ambala MLA Anil Vij’s notice. (HT)

“10 cases of H3N2 virus reported in Haryana so far...Precaution is needed, there is no need to panic. This is like H1N1, even milder. We are making all preparation,” ANI quoted the Haryana health minister as saying.

Influenza-like illness is a nonspecific respiratory illness characterized by fever, fatigue, cough, and other symptoms that stop within a few days.

Haryana and Karnataka have confirmed one death each from H3N2 influenza so far, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

A 82-year-old man from Alur Taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka died on March 1. He suffered from fever, sore throat and cough, and had symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI). He was admitted to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences on February 24 and died on March 1, said Dr Shivaswamy DN, district health officer (DHO), Hassan.

In Haryana, a 56-year-old man a lung cancer patient who died recently had tested positive for the H3N2 virus in January.

"Regarding death of the patient, we have written to the health department to investigate whether the said patient's death is due to cancer or due to H3N2 virus," Vij said.

The health ministry said it is keeping a close watch on the seasonal influenza situation on real-time basis and is also tracking the morbidity and mortality due to the H3N2 subtype of the seasonal influenza.

“Young children and old age persons with co-morbidities are the most vulnerable groups in context of seasonal influenza,” it said.

