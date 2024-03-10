Liquor businessman shot dead in broad daylight in Haryana's Murthal; senior cop rules out gang-war

In a shocking incident, a liquor businessman who was recently released on bail, was shot dead in broad daylight outside a dhaba (roadside eatery) in Murthal of Haryana's Sonepat on Sunday. The murder was captured on a CCTV camera nearby. Screengrab from CCTV footage of the murder (twitter.com/i@iAtulKrishan1)

Speaking to the media, Sonepat Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gaurav Rajpurohit identified the victim as Sargathal village's Sunder Malik, 36, who, the DCP said, was living in Sonepat. The killing took place around 8:30 am when the victim was parking his car in a parking lot, he added.

“Seven teams have been formed to investigate the case and and the assailants will be arrested soon. We are contacting Malik's family to probe his criminal background. He was also facing cases of murder, attempt to murder, and other offences,” DCP Rajpurohit said, even as he dismissed speculations of a gang-war behind the killing.

However, notorious gangster Himanshu alias Bhau has claimed responsibility. In August last year, Interpol issued a Red Notice against Bhau, who is believed to be outside India; in July 2023, the international police organisation had issued a Red Notice against Bhau's accomplice Sahil Kumar as well.

A ‘Red Notice’ is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Sunday's firing, meanwhile, is the fifth such incident in Sonepat, Jhajjar and Rohtak districts in less than two months. Four people, including Malik, the latest victim, have lost their lives.

On February 25, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee, and Jai Kishan, a party worker, were gunned down in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh. Gangster Kapil Sangwan has taken responsibility.