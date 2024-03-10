 Liquor businessman killed in broad daylight in Haryana's Murthal | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Liquor businessman shot dead in broad daylight in Haryana's Murthal; senior cop rules out gang-war

Liquor businessman shot dead in broad daylight in Haryana's Murthal; senior cop rules out gang-war

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 10, 2024 08:10 PM IST

The victim has been identified as Sunder Malik, 36.

In a shocking incident, a liquor businessman who was recently released on bail, was shot dead in broad daylight outside a dhaba (roadside eatery) in Murthal of Haryana's Sonepat on Sunday. The murder was captured on a CCTV camera nearby.

Screengrab from CCTV footage of the murder (twitter.com/i@iAtulKrishan1)
Screengrab from CCTV footage of the murder (twitter.com/i@iAtulKrishan1)

Speaking to the media, Sonepat Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gaurav Rajpurohit identified the victim as Sargathal village's Sunder Malik, 36, who, the DCP said, was living in Sonepat. The killing took place around 8:30 am when the victim was parking his car in a parking lot, he added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Seven teams have been formed to investigate the case and and the assailants will be arrested soon. We are contacting Malik's family to probe his criminal background. He was also facing cases of murder, attempt to murder, and other offences,” DCP Rajpurohit said, even as he dismissed speculations of a gang-war behind the killing.

However, notorious gangster Himanshu alias Bhau has claimed responsibility. In August last year, Interpol issued a Red Notice against Bhau, who is believed to be outside India; in July 2023, the international police organisation had issued a Red Notice against Bhau's accomplice Sahil Kumar as well.

A ‘Red Notice’ is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Sunday's firing, meanwhile, is the fifth such incident in Sonepat, Jhajjar and Rohtak districts in less than two months. Four people, including Malik, the latest victim, have lost their lives.

On February 25, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee, and Jai Kishan, a party worker, were gunned down in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh. Gangster Kapil Sangwan has taken responsibility.

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Get Current Updates on India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On