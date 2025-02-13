Menu Explore
List of new BJP dist presidents to pave way for state chief’s election

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow:
Feb 13, 2025 05:58 AM IST

Despite several rounds of meetings, the BJP has not been able to elect presidents in over a dozen districts. The party has 98 districts from the organisation's point of view

The list of new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district presidents in Uttar Pradesh may be announced very soon, paving the way for the election of the state president.

The list that is likely to be announced any day may have only 75-80 names. (For representation only)
The list that is likely to be announced any day may have only 75-80 names. (For representation only)

Despite several rounds of meetings, the BJP has not been able to elect presidents in over a dozen districts. The party has 98 districts from the organisation’s point of view. The list that is likely to be announced any day may have only 75-80 names.

UP BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said, “The list of new district chiefs is ready and will be announced very soon.”

Party insiders said that the list was approved in a meeting with senior BJP leaders, including national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, in Delhi on Tuesday after the same was discussed with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The announcement got delayed because of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s preoccupation with the bypolls and the Mahakumbh,” a senior BJP leader said.

“The announcement of district presidents’ names will clear the decks for the election of the state president,” he said.

The BJP is adopting consensus as tool to elect mandal and district chiefs as well as the state president, avoiding holding voting for the same.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
