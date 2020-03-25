‘Little humour doesn’t hurt’: Omar Abdullah shares a meme on 21-day lockdown

india

After tweeting to offer tips on surviving a quarantine or lockdown, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has a meme for “serious & scary times” up his sleeve.

The National Conference leader has been tweeting regularly after he was released from detention on Tuesday after nearly eight months.

And in one of them, he said he would do everything to help the authorities overcome the challenge coronavirus disease. He also tweeted about his “months of experience at my disposal”, saying he could even write a blog about it.

On Wednesday, he tweeted a meme. “These are serious & scary times so a little humour doesn’t hurt,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.

These are serious & scary times so a little humour doesn’t hurt. pic.twitter.com/V0NA7tb0sU — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 25, 2020

The meme shows him with his hand on his forehead and a text saying, “When you spend 236 days in lockdown, and on the day you get out, the govt imposes 21-day national lockdown.”

He was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement for the complete lockdown for three weeks on Tuesday evening across the country as the number of Covid-19 cases went beyond 530.

In his first remarks after his release from detention, Omar Abdullah had asked the government to restore mobile data connectivity in the state so that the people could be made aware of the precautions to be taken to avoid coronavirus disease.

Abdullah, who turned 50 earlier this month, said while speaking to reporters that he would speak on the scrapping of Article 370 at some point but for now, the immediate priority was to fight coronavirus disease.

He asked people to take the precautions to avoid contracting this disease. “We’re fighting a battle of life and death,” Omar Abdullah said.

Omar Abdullah was detained hours before the Centre moved Parliament to scrap Article 370, divided the state into two Union Territories and imposed restrictions in the Kashmir valley.

He was initially detained under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure that empowers an executive magistrate to order a person to execute bonds “for keeping the peace”.

Just before his detention was to expire in February 2020, the government invoked the Public Safety Act to hold him. This law empowers authorities to hold any person for two more years.