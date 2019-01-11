LIVE: BJP national council meeting to discuss Lok Sabha election strategy to begin soon

At least 10,000 members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national council will gather in New Delhi today for a two-day conclave to discuss preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the backdrop of defeats in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly polls.

The conclave will begin with BJP chief Amit Shah’s speech today. It will conclude with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pep talk tomorrow. Here are the live updates:

2:50 pm IST Amit Shah, Narendra Modi to address party leaders BJP president Amit Shah will address at least 10,000 members of the council and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will talk to them on Saturday.





2:40 pm IST Meeting in backdrop of losses in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh The conclave, possibly the last such event of the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections, is being organised after it lost the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to Congress.



