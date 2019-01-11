LIVE: BJP national council meeting to discuss Lok Sabha election strategy to begin soon
The conclave will begin with BJP chief Amit Shah’s speech today. It will conclude with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pep talk tomorrow. Here are the live updates:
-
2:50 pm IST
Amit Shah, Narendra Modi to address party leaders
-
2:40 pm IST
Meeting in backdrop of losses in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
-
2:30 pm IST
BJP national council meet to begin soon
At least 10,000 members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national council will gather in New Delhi today for a two-day conclave to discuss preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the backdrop of defeats in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly polls.
The conclave will begin with BJP chief Amit Shah’s speech today. It will conclude with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pep talk tomorrow. Here are the live updates:
Amit Shah, Narendra Modi to address party leaders
BJP president Amit Shah will address at least 10,000 members of the council and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will talk to them on Saturday.
Meeting in backdrop of losses in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
The conclave, possibly the last such event of the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections, is being organised after it lost the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to Congress.
BJP national council meet to begin soon
Thousands of members of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national council will meet soon in New Delhi for two days ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.