Odisha train accident LIVE: Coromandel Express derails, 30 dead
Eight bogies of 12841 UP Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed after colliding with a goods train near Bahanaga Station.
Four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening after a head-on collision with a goods train, officials said.
The accident happened around 7.20pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:19 PM
Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Jena on Coromandel Express train accident in Balasore district
-
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:18 PM
Several people trapped under derailed coaches
Several people are trapped under the derailed coaches, and locals assisting emergency services personnel to rescue them.
-
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:14 PM
Coromandel Express derails in Odisha's Balasore, 30 dead
30 people died as four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district.
-
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:11 PM
Scene from the accident site
-
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:07 PM
Visuals from the site of train accident in Odisha's Balasore district
-
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:02 PM
Mamata Banerjee reacts to train collision in Odisha
-
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 09:01 PM
Odisha: 47 injured persons brought to Medical college, Balasore
So far 47 injured persons have been received at FM Medical College at Balasore.
-
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 08:55 PM
Another passenger train derailed at the same site in Odisha where Coromandel Express collided with goods train
Another passenger train derailed at the same site in Odisha where Coromandel Express collided with goods train.
-
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 08:53 PM
3 NDRF units; 4 ODRAF units and 60 ambulances mobilized: Official
Doctors sent from Balasore Medical College. 10 injured passengers at Balasore Medical College: Official
-
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 08:49 PM
Video | Coromandel Express derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha
-
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 08:46 PM
Relief trains rushed to the accident site
Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.
-
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 08:39 PM
Odisha Govt issues emergency control room contact details
The government has provided several helpline numbers -- 033-26382217, 8972073925, 67822 62286, 9332392339.
-
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 08:23 PM
Odisha train accident: Search and rescue operation is underway
The state government directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action (ODRAF) Force to assist in rescue operations.
-
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 08:16 PM
Coromandel Express collides with goods train in Odisha, several feared dead
An express train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha's Balasore district. As per the latest information available, eight bogies of 12841 UP Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed after colliding with a goods train near Bahanaga Station.