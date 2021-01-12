IND USA
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India.
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India.
Live

LIVE| Only 2 states with more than active 50,000 Covid cases: Health ministry

India has been reporting less than 300 deaths for over two weeks now.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:13 PM IST

India reported 12,584 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 167 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 10,479,179, according to the Union health and family welfare ministry. There are 216,558 active cases and 10,111,294 patients of the viral disease were discharged. India has been reporting less than 300 deaths for over two weeks now.

The first consignment of Covishield vaccines left the Serum Institute of India in the wee hours on Tuesday ahead of the January 16 nationwide inoculation drive launch. A total of 14 flights were to leave from Pune airport with the vaccine vials weighing 14.592 tonnes in about 456 boxes. These vaccines would be carried in private air carriers and would be taken to destinations including two Chennai-bound, two Chandigarh-bound, two Kolkata-bound, and one each headed for Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Bangalore, Patna, and Lucknow.

Follow all the live updates here:

  • JAN 12, 2021 07:13 PM IST

    Maharashtra logs 2936 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

  • JAN 12, 2021 06:52 PM IST

    Odisha govt increases cap to 200 people in marriage functions

    Odisha Government allows marriage processions with a ceiling of 200 persons including the bride, bridegroom, priest, friends, relatives, members of band party, light and sound system etc. The state government said mandatory to follow Covid safety protocol including provision of wearing of masks, maintaining social social distracting, provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be necessary, reports ANI.

  • JAN 12, 2021 06:44 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu reports 671 fresh Covid cases

  • JAN 12, 2021 06:18 PM IST

    Bharat Biotech announces deal for Covid vaccine supply to Brazil

    Bharat Biotech announces that it has signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos for the supply of Covaxin to Brazil, reports ANI.

  • JAN 12, 2021 05:55 PM IST

    Punjab received first consignment of Covishield vaccine

  • JAN 12, 2021 05:27 PM IST

    First consignment of Covid vaccine Covishield lands at Andhra Pradesh

  • JAN 12, 2021 05:09 PM IST

    Belgium fears increase in Covid spread in coming weeks

    Belgium could see an increase in daily cases of Covid-19 infections in coming weeks as more Belgians undergo tests on return from holidays, the government said on Tuesday, reports Reuters.

  • JAN 12, 2021 04:30 PM IST

    Covid vaccine absolutely safe, immunogenicity has been established, says health ministry

    There is a gap of 28 days between the two doses of Covid vaccine. The effectiveness of vaccine begins after 14 days of the inoculation, therefore it is important to keep in mind Covid appropriate behaviour. The vaccines are totally safe and immunogenicity produced by the vaccines have been established, said the health ministry.

  • JAN 12, 2021 04:24 PM IST

    Health ministry says 5 key principles important for Covid innoculation programme

    The health ministry has also said that 5 principles are the most important for inoculation programme that will take more than 1.5 years. Those five principles are active people participation, experience from universal immunization and elections, existing healthcare services should not to be affected during the process, no compromise on scientific and other SOPs, orderly and smooth delivery of vaccines driven by technology.

  • JAN 12, 2021 04:06 PM IST

    Only 2 states with more than active 50,000 Covid cases: Health ministry

    Case positivity is coming down. Last one week's case positivity rate has come down significantly. Only two states in the country with more than 50, 000 active Covid cases. Those two states are Kerala and Maharashtra, says health ministry.

  • JAN 12, 2021 03:31 PM IST

    We make 70-80 million doses every month, says Serum's owner Poonawalla

    We make 70-80 million doses every month. Planning is underway to see how many will be given to India and foreign countries. Health Ministry has made logistics plans. We also have partnership with pvt players for trucks, vans and cold storage, said CEO-Owner, Serum Institute of India, reports ANI.

  • JAN 12, 2021 03:01 PM IST

    Will sell Covishield vaccine at 1000 in private market: SII's CEO Poonawalla

    We've given a special price of 200 for the first 100 mn doses only to GoI on their request, that we want to support common man, vulnerable, poor, healthcare workers. After that we'll be selling it at 1000 in pvt markets, said Adar Poonawalla, CEO-Owner, Serum Institute of India, reports ANI.

  • JAN 12, 2021 02:41 PM IST

    First consignment of Covishield vaccine lands at Kolkata

  • JAN 12, 2021 02:15 PM IST

    Bihar receives first consignment of SII's Covid vaccine

  • JAN 12, 2021 01:57 PM IST

    AstraZeneca files bid for vaccine approval: EU regulator

    The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday that AstraZeneca and Oxford University had filed a formal bid for authorisation for their coronavirus vaccine and that a decision could come by January 29.

    "EMA has received an application for conditional marketing authorisation for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University," the Amsterdam-based regulator said in a statement.

  • JAN 12, 2021 01:51 PM IST

    No rush to roll out Covid-19 vaccines in Hong Kong, advisers say

    Hong Kong is in no hurry to roll out Covid-19 vaccinations, according to government advisers, preferring instead to see what happens in other, harder-hit places. “We have the luxury of a bit of time to observe how the program is being rolled out elsewhere, especially on the safety side,” Lam Ching-choi, a medical doctor and member of the chief executive’s advisory Executive Council, said in an interview on Monday. “Our experts are not in a hurry to be the first to be doing a vaccination program. We’re finding a balance between not having the vaccine late, and having adequate supplies, and we have the luxury to know that the vaccine we’ve purchased is safe.”

  • JAN 12, 2021 01:14 PM IST

    Karnataka receives first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines

    The first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines have arrived here on Tuesday, and the Karnataka government said it was committed to conducting the vaccination drive in a transparent way. According to official sources, the flight carrying the vaccines landed at the Kempegowda international airport here. Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said 7.95 lakh Covishield vaccines were arriving. "... 7,95,000 vials of Covishield vaccine are arriving in the first consignment at around 11:45 this morning.. the arrival of the remaining of the total 13,9000 vails that the state will get, will be known in the later stages," he said.

  • JAN 12, 2021 12:30 PM IST

    IndiGo has transported 900 kg of vaccine from Pune to Chandigarh and Lucknow: Spokesperson

    "In continuation of our support to the nation in its fight against COVID-19, IndiGo has transported 900 Kgs of vaccine from Pune to Chandigarh and Lucknow via flight 6E 6515 and 6E 882 respectively today. Starting from January 13, the vaccines will be transported from Mumbai to other cities basis the allocation," IndiGo spokesperson

  • JAN 12, 2021 12:25 PM IST

    Malaysia's Pharmaniaga signs Covid vaccine agreement with China's Sinovac

    Malaysia Pharmaniaga Bhd has signed an agreement with China's Sinovac to purchase ready-to-fill Covid-19 vaccines and later to manufacture the vaccine domestically, it said on Tuesday. Pharmaniaga said in a filing to the bourse that the company will carry out a fill-and-finish process of the vaccine in Malaysia, and will subsequently enter into local manufacturing, under license from Sinovac for its technology and know-how. "This will also help Pharmaniaga in long-term partnerships, including technology transfer to grow the sector in Malaysia," the company said.

  • JAN 12, 2021 12:23 PM IST

    Telangana reports 301 new Covid-19 cases

    Telangana recorded a total of 301 new Covid-19 cases, 293 discharges and two deaths on Monday. The State Health Department said that the total count for the Covid-19 cases in the state increased to 2,90,309. The tally of discharges and deaths stand at 2,84,217 and 1,568 respectively. There are 4,524 active cases in the state.

  • JAN 12, 2021 12:03 PM IST

    Taiwan reports two new domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases

    Taiwan on Tuesday reported its first locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 since Dec. 22 - a doctor in a hospital, who was treating an already infected patient, and a nurse. Until last month's domestic transmission the island had not reported any local cases since April 12, with the vast majority of infections in people coming to Taiwan from overseas.

  • JAN 12, 2021 11:20 AM IST

    First consignment of Covid-19 vaccine arrives in Ahmedabad

    The first consignment of the Covid-19 vaccine arrives at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel present at the airport to receive the consignment.

  • JAN 12, 2021 11:05 AM IST

    First consignment of Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' reaches Delhi

    The first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from Pune on Tuesday morning. Covishield is among the two coronavirus vaccines in India that have been given approval for emergency use authorisation. SpiceJet on Tuesday carried India's first consignment of Covid vaccine 'Covidshield' consisting of 34 boxes and weighing 1,088 kilograms from Pune to Delhi, said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

  • JAN 12, 2021 10:11 AM IST

    Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,802

    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,802 to 1,933,826, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by 891 to 41,577, the tally showed.

  • JAN 12, 2021 09:57 AM IST

    Vaccine movement begins, 4 airlines to fly 56.5 lakh doses from Pune to 13 cities on Tuesday: Puri

    Four airlines will operate nine flights to transport 56.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pune to 13 cities across the country on Tuesday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Vaccine movement has started, he said on Twitter, adding that first two flights operated by "SpiceJet and GoAir from Pune to Delhi and Chennai have taken off".

  • JAN 12, 2021 09:08 AM IST

    Singapore to open vaccination centers

    Singapore is setting up special centers to administer Covid-19 vaccinations daily to large groups of people, on top of allowing the jabs to be taken at clinics and other established health-care facilities. Those centers will be ready “soon,” the city-state’s chief health scientist Tan Chorh Chuan told The Straits Times in an interview.

  • JAN 12, 2021 08:52 AM IST

    Japan emergency state to expand beyond Tokyo as Covid-19 cases climb

    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a meeting of ruling party executives on Tuesday he would declare a state of emergency for the three western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo to stem the spread of Covid-19, Kyodo news reported. Responding to pressure from Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures in eastern Japan, Suga last week declared a one-month state of emergency for that region until Feb. 7.

  • JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST

    Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa tests positive for Covid-19

    Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), although he has no symptoms. The test taken yesterday was negative, today's antibody test was also negative, but the results of another PCR test were positive, according to the president's website. All events scheduled for the coming days with the president's participation have been canceled. Presidential elections are to take place in Portugal on January 24, in which Sousa, who recently turned 72, intends to run again.

  • JAN 12, 2021 07:42 AM IST

    China reports 55 new Covid-19 cases

    China reported 55 new Covid-19 cases on Jan. 11, down from 103 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 40 of the 42 local infections were in Hebei, the province surrounding Beijing and the worst-hit region in the latest spike in new cases. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 81 from 76 cases a day earlier.

