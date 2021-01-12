LIVE| Only 2 states with more than active 50,000 Covid cases: Health ministry

India reported 12,584 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 167 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 10,479,179, according to the Union health and family welfare ministry. There are 216,558 active cases and 10,111,294 patients of the viral disease were discharged. India has been reporting less than 300 deaths for over two weeks now.

The first consignment of Covishield vaccines left the Serum Institute of India in the wee hours on Tuesday ahead of the January 16 nationwide inoculation drive launch. A total of 14 flights were to leave from Pune airport with the vaccine vials weighing 14.592 tonnes in about 456 boxes. These vaccines would be carried in private air carriers and would be taken to destinations including two Chennai-bound, two Chandigarh-bound, two Kolkata-bound, and one each headed for Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Bangalore, Patna, and Lucknow.

