Live: PM Modi, Amit Shah to address mega BJP rally in Bhopal today
The rally in Bhopal will be the “world’s largest congregation of political workers” with BJP workers from the state’s 230 assembly seats expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address. Here are the live updates.
-
11:30am IST
A look at the rally ground ahead of PM Modi’s address
-
10:30am IST
PM says ‘looking forward’ to addressing Bhopal rally
-
8:00am IST
PM Modi to arrive in Bhopal around noon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally of BJP workers in poll-bound Bhopal on Tuesday.
BJP president Amit Shah will also speak at the event -- ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ (grand assembly of party workers) -- on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the co-founder of BJP’s fore-runner, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.
The event, to be held at Jambooree Maidan in the BHEL locality, will be the “world’s largest congregation of political workers” with BJP workers from the state’s 230 assembly seats expected to attend the programme, a BJP spokesperson said.
Here are the Live updates:
A look at the rally ground ahead of PM Modi’s address
LIVE pictures from the rally ground. PM @narendramodi, Shri @AmitShah and CM @ChouhanShivraj will address mega rally in Bhopal. Stay tuned for LIVE updates. — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) September 25, 2018
▶︎https://t.co/XSlxrGGg8S#KaryaKartaMahakumbh @BJP4MP @MPRakeshSingh pic.twitter.com/1jeMy1F6ms
PM says ‘looking forward’ to addressing Bhopal rally
“Looking forward to interacting with the hardworking karyakartas of BJP Madhya Pradesh at the Karyakarta Mahakumbh in Bhopal today,” PM Modi says in reply to a tweet from chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
PM Modi to arrive in Bhopal around noon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the Bhopal airport around noon and will reach the venue in a helicopter along with other BJP leaders to avoid inconvenience to people, party leaders said.