Live: PM Modi, Amit Shah to address mega BJP rally in Bhopal today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally of BJP workers in poll-bound Bhopal on Tuesday.

BJP president Amit Shah will also speak at the event -- ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ (grand assembly of party workers) -- on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the co-founder of BJP’s fore-runner, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

The event, to be held at Jambooree Maidan in the BHEL locality, will be the “world’s largest congregation of political workers” with BJP workers from the state’s 230 assembly seats expected to attend the programme, a BJP spokesperson said.

Here are the Live updates:

10:30am IST PM says ‘looking forward’ to addressing Bhopal rally “Looking forward to interacting with the hardworking karyakartas of BJP Madhya Pradesh at the Karyakarta Mahakumbh in Bhopal today,” PM Modi says in reply to a tweet from chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.



