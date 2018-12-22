LIVE updates: 31st GST Council meeting begins under chairmanship of finance minister Arun Jaitley

The 31st Goods and Service Tax (GST) council meeting began on Saturday in the national capital. The agenda for the meeting has not been made official yet. However. topics such as simplified returns, completely online refunds process are likely to be discussed in the meeting.

“Market will closely track GST Council meet due Saturday, which is expected announce reduction of tax slabs for several items,” told Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas to news agency PTI.

A Twitter war between the BJP and Congress erupted on Friday after Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday indicated that the 28 per cent slab of GST will soon only be restricted to a few select commodities, such as luxury items.

Follow Live updates here:

10:56 am IST ‘GST damaged India’s economy,’ said P Chidambaram on Friday Claiming that demonetisation and a “flawed” Goods and Services Tax (GST) had damaged India’s economy, the former Union Finance Minister said every citizen knew that the twin measures had impacted the country, destroyed jobs and small and medium enterprises.



