LIVE updates: Centre appoints Rishi Kumar Shukla as new CBI director

The Centre on Saturday named IPS officer Rishi Kumar Shukla as the new CBI chief .

The second meeting of the selection committee to choose the next chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remained inconclusive on Friday after one of its members, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, declined to accept some names suggested by the government, people familiar with the development said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads the panel in which Kharge, as leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha, and chief justice Ranjan Gogoi are the other two members.

Lack of a consensus in the three-member panel over candidates in line for the top job at the agency may prompt the government to announce the new CBI director in a 2-1 majority decision as early as on Saturday, the people said on condition of anonymity. If that happens, Kharge may call a press conference to present his side of the case, HT learns.

Follow live updates here:

5:40 pm IST Rishi Kumar Shukla appointed as CBI director for a period of two years The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of IPS Rishi Kumar Shukla as the new CBI Director for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office.





