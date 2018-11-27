Live updates: PM Narendra Modi to address rally in Telangana

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in the five states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.

The BJP is going solo in the state assembly polls while the Congress is leading a ‘grand alliance’ of opposition parties including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS). The TRS is also going solo in the state polls.

Telangana will go to polls on December 7 along with Rajasthan. The state Legislative Assembly has 119 seats. At present, the TRS of K Chandrasekhar Rao is in the majority with 90 seats. The assembly was dissolved on September 6, more than 8 months ahead of the expiry of its term by chief minister KCR.

Here are the live updates:

09:47 am IST Cong focuses on farmers, employments The Congress has focused on farmers and employees of the state government and is likely to promise regulation of liquor sale, ban on marriages of girls below 18 years of age, free electricity to places of worship in its manifesto for the December 7 assembly elections in Telangana.





09:30 am IST People’s aspirations following Telangana’s formation not been met during TRS rule The ‘grand alliance’, comprising the Congress, TDP, CPI and TJS, has alleged that the aspirations of the people following the formation of Telangana have not been met during the TRS rule.





08:56 am IST PM Modi tweets ahead of Telangana rally Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets ahead of addressing a rally in Telangana, “ I am eagerly looking forward to being in your state today.” Dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, I am eagerly looking forward to being in your state today. I will address a rally in Nizamabad followed by one in Mahabubnagar. I seek your support and blessings for @BJP4Telangana in the coming polls. Watch the rallies on the NM Mobile App — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2018





08:38 am IST Amit Shah accuses Cong of supporting ‘Urban Naxals’ BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday accused Congress of supporting ‘Urban Naxals’ and said his party will put Maoists in jail if it is voted to power in Telangana.





08:06 am IST Congress resorting to ‘jatiwaad ka zeher’: PM In both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi reiterated that the Congress was resorting to “jatiwaad ka zeher (the poison of caste)” and claimed the moral of the rival party was down whereas that of the BJP was up.





08:00 am IST Cong adopting ‘delaying tactics’ in construction of Ram temple: PM The Prime Minister, in his Alwar rally yesterday, accused the Congress of adopting “delaying tactics” in the Supreme Court to create hurdles in the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya and playing a “dangerous game” of threatening the judges with impeachment.





07:54 am IST PM Modi directed an attack on Pakistan PM Modi has directed an attack on Pakistan, without naming the neighbouring country, which many saw was an attempt to point at his counterpart Imran Khan’s efforts at seeking financial aid from several allies.





07:52 am IST PM Modi hit out at Cong for ‘indulging in caste politics’ “Those who till yesterday threatened to drop bombs on India are begging today due to our strategy. Modi’s caste was not behind it. It was because of the 125 crore Indians,” the Prime Minister said at a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Sunday.



