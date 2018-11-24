Live updates: Voting for third phase of panchayat elections in Jammu-Kashmir today

Voting began for the third phase of panchayat polls across Jammu and Kashmir amid tight security on Saturday.

Voting is taking place in 2,773 polling stations -- 918 in Kashmir division and 1,855 in Jammu. Polling started at 8am and will end at 2 pm.

According to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shaleen Kabra, 727 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive -- 493 in Kashmir and 234 in Jammu.

Here are the live updates:

9:01am IST Voting at polling station in Kupwara’s Chowkibal village Voting is underway for the third phase of Panchayat elections in #JammuAndKashmir. Visuals from a polling station in Kupwara's Chowkibal village. pic.twitter.com/aedqcP9N1u — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2018



