Live updates: Voting for third phase of panchayat elections in Jammu-Kashmir today
Panchayat polls were last held Jammu and Kashmir in 2011. Follow live updates here:
-
9:01am IST
Voting at polling station in Kupwara’s Chowkibal village
-
8:05am IST
Voting begins
Voting began for the third phase of panchayat polls across Jammu and Kashmir amid tight security on Saturday.
Voting is taking place in 2,773 polling stations -- 918 in Kashmir division and 1,855 in Jammu. Polling started at 8am and will end at 2 pm.
According to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shaleen Kabra, 727 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive -- 493 in Kashmir and 234 in Jammu.
Here are the live updates:
Voting at polling station in Kupwara’s Chowkibal village
Voting is underway for the third phase of Panchayat elections in #JammuAndKashmir. Visuals from a polling station in Kupwara's Chowkibal village. pic.twitter.com/aedqcP9N1u— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2018
Voting begins
Voting begins for third phase of the state panchayat polls. The local elections were last held in the state in 2011.
Phase two of the elections took place on November 20 and saw 71.1% polling.