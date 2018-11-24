Today in New Delhi, India
Live updates: Voting for third phase of panchayat elections in Jammu-Kashmir today

Panchayat polls were last held Jammu and Kashmir in 2011. Follow live updates here:

By HT Correspondent | Nov 24, 2018 09:05 IST
Voting began for the third phase of panchayat polls across Jammu and Kashmir amid tight security on Saturday.

Voting is taking place in 2,773 polling stations -- 918 in Kashmir division and 1,855 in Jammu. Polling started at 8am and will end at 2 pm.

According to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shaleen Kabra, 727 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive -- 493 in Kashmir and 234 in Jammu.

Here are the live updates:

9:01am IST

Voting at polling station in Kupwara’s Chowkibal village

8:05am IST

Voting begins

Voting begins for third phase of the state panchayat polls. The local elections were last held in the state in 2011.

Phase two of the elections took place on November 20 and saw 71.1% polling.