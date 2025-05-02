Local content, stories should be incentivised: Ashwini Vaishnaw at WAVES

Local content and stories within a laid down IP framework should be incentivised, information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday, making, at the same time, a pitch for joint funds for new technologies, shared standards and clear rules for ethical use of artificial intelligence. Vaishnaw said that governments must support policies that preserve and promote all cultural forms. (PTI photo)

Addressing the Global Media Dialogue at the World Audio, Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) here, he said tie-ups between government, industry and creators had become indispensable as there was greater focus on local stories.

Vaishnaw said global media dialogue was anchored in creativity, culture and collaboration. “As a government, we must provide a fair chance for everyone to showcase their story to the world. We must incentivise local content promotion and enforce IP framework among other things,” Vaishnaw said, addressing the event, which was attended by external affairs minister S Jaishankar, I&B minister of state L Murugan, and representatives from several countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated WAVES, a first of its kind summit in India, with the tagline of “Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries”. Participants from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, over 300 companies, and over 350 startups expected to attend the event.

Emphasising on the role of governments, Vaishnaw said that governments must support policies that preserve and promote all cultural forms as they connect people across borders.

“Focus is shifting towards local stories. We aim to build people-to-people and country-to-country exchanges,” he said.

“Tie-ups with government, industry and creators have, therefore, become indispensable. Practical steps include co-production treaties to ease licenses and talent movement. We need joint funds for new tech, shared standards, and clear rules for ethical AI,” Vaishnaw said.