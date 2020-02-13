Local parties, Cong slam J&K civic poll announcement

india

Updated: Feb 13, 2020

Srinagar: Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday dismissed the by-elections being held next month to over 12,500 Panchayat seats in Jammu and Kashmir as a farce in view of the continued incarceration of top leaders of major parties.

Jammu and Kashmir’s chief electoral officer, Shailender Kumar, on Thursday announced the by-polls will be held in eight phases from March 5 to March 20.

PDP spokesman Tahir Sayeed called the announcement a farce. “The vital decision for participation in the elections has to be taken by the leadership of the political parties... but the entire top leaderships of the parties are either detained under the PSA [Public Safety Act] or has been placed house arrest,” said Sayeed.

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah of the National Conference (NC) and Mufti were last week booked under the stringent PSA that allows for detention without trial for up to two years. Another former chief minister, Farooq Abdullah, was booked under the PSA in September.

The three were among hundreds of politicians and activists, who were detained to prevent protests against the nullification of the Constitution’s Article 370 that stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status in August. A communications blackout and a lockdown were also imposed in August when the region was also split into two Union Territories. Most of the curbs have since been eased.

Sayeed said the government of India has made a joke of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. “For the last two years, they have been claiming that elections were successful. Today, it was proved that thousands of panchayat seats were vacant,” he said.

Around 60% of the total panchayat seats in the Kashmir Valley had remained vacant when the rural bodies elections were last held in 2018. The NC and the PDP had boycotted the 2018 polls citing concerns over threats to Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Sayeed accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of trying to misguide people about Kashmir. He added the government has no plan.

NC leader Hasnain Masoodi, who represents Anantnag in Lok Sabha, said only his party’s leadership can take a decision whether or not to participate in the by-polls. “ But one thing is clear that the government should release the leaders so they could meet and form a strategy. If the party president, vice president, and general secretary are in jail, then how can a decision be taken? If they [government] will not release the party leadership, then it is clear that it does not want the participation of a particular party.”

State Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Monga echoed Masoodi and said the by-poll schedule has been announced even as three former chief ministers and heads of their parties remain under detention. “Let them free all of them and provide a level playing field to all the leaders, then only we can say that elections are being held in a conducive atmosphere.”

Monga said that several Congress leaders remain under house arrest or their security has been withdrawn. “In Kashmir, it is very difficult to move from one place to another. The government should give equal opportunities to all political parties and not a single party. Then we could strengthen democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.”

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur welcomed the announcement. “The decision to hold these polls on party basis is a very good decision. The parties, which had boycotted the panchayat polls last time, should also participate in these elections for the development of the villages.”

The newly-formed Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party chairman, Junaid Mir, said that they will contest the polls. “Our people are ready to contest the polls and also assembly elections whenever they are held.”