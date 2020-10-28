e-paper
Home / India News / Local trains to resume soon in Maharashtra? Govt seeks permission from railways

Local trains to resume soon in Maharashtra? Govt seeks permission from railways

The state relief and rehabilitation department proposed three slots for the general public, two slots for the workforce in essential services, and ladies special trains in the letter sent to the western and Central railways. It also suggested to run women-only trains on hourly basis.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Any persons with a valid ticket can travel from days’ first service to 7:30am, then between 11 am to 4:30pm, and from 8pm to the last local train of the day.
Any persons with a valid ticket can travel from days' first service to 7:30am, then between 11 am to 4:30pm, and from 8pm to the last local train of the day.(PTI)
         

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday wrote to Indian railways seeking permission to resume local train services for the general public. In the letter, the government proposed the opening in a staggered manner in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state relief and rehabilitation department proposed three slots for the general public, two slots for the workforce in essential services, and ladies special trains in the letter sent to the western and Central railways. It also suggested to run women-only trains on hourly basis.

Any persons with a valid ticket can travel from days’ first service to 7:30am, then between 11 am to 4:30pm, and from 8pm to the last local train of the day, as per the the proposal.

However, it has not set any date to start the local train operations for the general public.

The local train services for the general public has been shut since March when the lockdown was imposed to curb the Covid-19 spread in the country.

Some services, however, resumed on July 15, with the state allowing only essential services workers, differently abled people and cancer patients to use the trains. On October 21, the government even let all women board the trains during non-peak hours.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, the worst affected state by the viral Covid-19 in the country, has total 1,32,069 active cases, as of Wednesday. However, 14,78,496 patients have been cured and discharged in the state. Furthermore, the 43,463 fatalities have been reported due to the disease so far from the state.

