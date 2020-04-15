Lockdown 2.0: Assam shuts wine shops following Centre’s revised rules

india

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 21:00 IST

Barely two after they opened following a state government order, wine shops in Assam were shut again on Wednesday in compliance with Centre’s new guidelines on the extended lockdown.

Wine shops in Assam, which were shut since March 25 had been opened on April 13 coinciding with the state’s biggest festival Bohag Bihu, which heralds the Assamese New Year.

“In view of the consolidated revised guidelines and national directives issued by the central government for Covid-19 management…all IMFL OFF/CS OFF shops (liquor shops), wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries shall remain closed with immediate effect and until further orders,” said an order issued by SK Medhi, additional commissioner of excise.

Earlier in the day, excise minister Parimal Suklabaidya told a local news channel that the department had collected nearly Rs 6 crore from Monday till Wednesday noon as revenue from sale of alcohol in the state.

In its guidelines issued on Wednesday, the Union home ministry had stated that “there should be strict ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc.”

In an order issued on Sunday, the excise department had allowed liquor shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries to open from Monday. Bars were ordered to remain closed.

The order stated that liquor shops will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm on permitted days provided the licensees ensure maintenance of one metre distance between customers, cough etiquette and other guidelines issued by health department.

The shops had been asked to operate with “bare minimum staff” and provide hand sanitizers to customers and staff while handling bottles and cash.

Wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, breweries and distillers were allowed to operate with not more than 50% of their regular staff and workers. They were asked to arrange for staff to stay within the premises or a nearby place.

“Since the lockdown started, manufacture and sale of illicit country liquor has increased manifold. There was possibility of people dying from drinking illicit liquor if authorized shops were not allowed to open,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

On an average Assam earns nearly Rs 250 crore as revenue per month from sale of liquor in the state and in the past two weeks the state had lost over Rs 100 crore in earnings.