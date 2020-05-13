Lockdown 4.0: Goa wants tea stalls, restaurants to reopen in order to boost economy

india

Updated: May 13, 2020 18:35 IST

Panaji: The Goa government is hoping that the Union government will allow more relaxations during the fourth phase of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown that can help boost the local economy.

Speaking after a meeting of the state cabinet, ports and rural development minister Michael Lobo said he had sought relaxations to allow tea stalls and restaurants to open with ample space between tables so that these businesses can be revived.

“I have requested that small businessmen, who are having trouble today, like a restaurant, like a small gaddo (street food vendor) and tea stalls should be allowed to open with proper social distancing and the use of hand sanitisers,” Lobo said.

Giving an example, he said if an outlet has 10 tables for customers, they could be reduced to six. “In such a way, the small business owners can restart their businesses,” he added.

“I have asked the chief minister to convey to the Centre that such relaxations should be given in green zones,” Lobo said.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant had earlier indicated his willingness to welcome tourists to the state, but qualified his statement by saying that standard operating procedures for travellers will be drafted only after the Centre gives the green light for such a move.

The state has already reopened several sectors, including manufacturing industries, public transport, shops, private establishments and markets, as part of relaxations made during the third phase of the lockdown. However, restaurants, malls, casinos, pubs and bars continue to be closed.

Goa has recorded only seven coronavirus infections.