‘Lockdown is no solution’: Kejriwal urges Delhiites to offer support in fight against Covid-19

Expressing concern over the severe spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that a lockdown is no solution to the pandemic but the city government will be forced to impose one if the healthcare system collapses. Kejriwal urged people with mild or no symptoms not to rush to hospitals and leave beds vacant for patients with severe symptoms.

“In Delhi, we have fought three waves. The fourth wave is dangerous. It is spreading fast. Around mid-March, Delhi was witnessing less than 200 cases a day. On Sunday, it recorded 10,722 cases in 24 hours. It is the highest till date. At the peak of the third wave in November, Delhi recorded 8,593 new cases in a day. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 7,897 new cases and on Friday 8,521 new cases. It shows how fast the disease is spreading now. The situation is concerning and we are closely monitoring it,” said Kejriwal.

Asserting that the “fourth wave” of the disease in Delhi is so far the most dangerous in terms of spread, Kejriwal cited government data to claim that 65% of the patients who are now getting the infection in Delhi are less than 45 years old. He urged the central government to open the ongoing vaccination drive to people of all ages and relax the protocol for starting new vaccine sites.

Kejriwal asked the people to stay indoors and step out of their homes only if it is very necessary. He appealed to all political parties to join hands in controlling the pandemic.

He further said, “We are working largely on three fronts. First, we aim to arrest the spread of the disease. This is a front on which the government alone can do much. We need immense cooperation from the people of Delhi. I request people to always wear a mask, maintain social distancing, wash hands, and stay indoors. Step out only if necessary. We do not want to impose a lockdown but some restrictions had to be imposed yesterday in light of the severe spike in cases. Please let us not allow that to get more severe.”

“Second, we aim to ensure the best healthcare service – hospital beds, ICU, ventilators… Hospital management is our priority. We urge people to use the mobile app launched by the government to check the availability of beds. Also, please do not hesitate to go to government hospitals. We ensure quality healthcare there. There is no point in rushing to private hospitals in large numbers. It is obvious that they will run out of resources very soon that way,” he said.

He further said, “But, the most important thing to remember, go to hospitals only if necessary. If everyone rushes to hospitals, we will run out of beds, ICUs, ventilators, etc. An asymptomatic person going to hospital can deprive a serious patient of bed and lead to that patient’s death. We have an excellent home isolation model. That is more than capable of taking care of patients with mild or no symptoms. Please keep hospital beds vacant for serious patients. I believe that lockdown is no solution to the pandemic. We have seen that once. It is only for times when a state’s health system collapses. If we have your support and the healthcare management system is under control, then there will be no need for a lockdown. But, if it goes out of control, we may be forced to impose a lockdown.”

“Third, we are aiming at speeding up the vaccination process. I have written to the central government to remove all restrictions concerning vaccination. Now, 65% of patients are less than 45 years old, our records showed. How do we stop the spread without vaccinating this age group? We need to remove all restrictions and take up vaccination on a war footing.,” he said.

The vaccination drive is currently open for people aged over 45 years across the country.

“Also, we have come across reports from several states about doctors testing Covid-19 positive despite taking both doses of the vaccine. I consulted doctors and experts and learnt that vaccines do not give protection from potential infection. It protects from severe effects of Covid-19. So, I urge all eligible people to not hesitate from taking the vaccine and add that additional shield of protection. But one has to continue wearing masks and following all regulations,” he said.

The chief minister further said, “We have scaled up tests – 120,000 per day. I appeal to all political parties to join hands in the fight against Covid-19. This is not the time for politics. Let us fight Covid-19 together. I have also come across people who say that they are tired of wearing masks. I want to ask them: Are the doctors and paramedics not tired? They work in PPE all day. Letting guards down is not allowed at this stage.”

Kejriwal’s comments came a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) brought back sweeping restrictions on activities to curb the alarming spread of Covid-19, banning large public gatherings, curtailing crowds in wedding and funerals, and capping maximum capacity for restaurants, cinema halls and public buses among other things.