india news

#Lockdown: Two years on Covid volunteers look back

Young Covid-19 volunteers recall the trying times they faced during the lockdown and share how they plan on checking up on each other.
From verifying leads for oxygen to amplifying requests for plasma donation, many youngsters stepped forward to help during the first and second lockdown. (Photo for representational purposes only)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 04:13 PM IST
BySiddhi Jain, New Delhi

Today, it’s two years since the first nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the pandemic. Some Delhi-NCR-based youngsters, who turned into Covid-relief volunteers then, recall having sailed through the tough times. And a few even share their plans to get together, to check in on each other.

A Delhi-based gender rights advocate, Aanya Wig, who graduated from Lady Shri Ram College for Women last year, shares, “As volunteers, the work that we did was overwhelming, chaotic and traumatic. A lot of us went through tremendous loss as well. We still meet online regularly, and I personally check in on everyone who helped us.” She adds that the volunteers are now a tight-knit group.

Ankit Kumar, a third year student of BA (Prog), helped with plasma donor leads, as part of the National Service Scheme (NSS). “We were all able to come together during the lockdown and leave a positive impact on the society then. Now, we are trying to get in touch with people we helped, to ask about their well-being and share some positive stories as well,” he shares.

Harshika Lakhina, a second-year BCom (Hons) student at Bharati College, who had volunteered to provide and amplify verified leads for oxygen cylinders, says, “Getting in touch with the beneficiaries I know, this time I would ensure everyone has their vaccination status on point. It was a positive community that was built then, and we continue to work for the welfare of all.”

Author tweets @siddhijainn

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Thursday, March 24, 2022
